How do I respond to Playco?

A recruiter from Playco reached out about a Product Engineering role. This skeezed me out because:

I haven’t been an Eng in some time (TPM)

that’s obvious from my LI profile

Reviews suggest this place is a shitshow

they used ‘unicorn’ in the email

What is the deal with this place? It seems like it has changed names a bunch of times and has a high churn rate.

Should I even bother responding?