Whoopee in
Are there any Aws Cloud Engineers on this platform?
Been trying find some but haven't spotted anyone.
2
1424
Sort by:
sezgingezginciSoftware Engineer
I am available. Just started looking here. I am on eastern time zone. Would be happy to connect early tomorrow?
sezgingezginciSoftware Engineer
My review in Tech group here is that there are many, at least my msg review encounters tells me so. Can someone please tell me if there is a way on how do I DM to reach out to someone?
About
Public
Tech
Members
691,960