Return to office New Year's resolutions from executives

How many of you have been told (again) that come January, office in-person occupancy is being required for "collaboration"? I was entirely remote in my last job. Then I joined a 2 day schedule. We had a new head of the division join our firm, and now we're being told WFH will only be allowed one day per week. These big whigs who live in the office seem to have this same resolution every year to ruin mornings and evenings for the rest of us.









I'm certain these idiotic policies will backfire. It's been studied and proven that office workers do not ever truly work 40 hours in a week. So much time, emissions, energy, and money wasted when people have shown that work can effectively be done in a home office. I go to work and I still have to find isolation rooms so I can get quiet space because at any given time, 2-5 people around me are on a Teams call talking. This legacy school of thought really needs to die. Schools and corporate have learned nothing from the pandemic. The least they could do if they're going to require office attendance is make the office environment worth the commute. Whoever invented open office layouts should be launched into the sun. Bring back private offices!







