What's a good career to choose to get OUT of CS?

Poll

I've had it, this market is too difficult for me 😭😭





I've worked as a SWE for about 3 years now, and I'm not really feeling up to the task anymore. I don't like having to keep up with such a fast-paced industry where I'm learning new frameworks and tools only for them to be made obsolete a year later.





Assuming I'll get the required education and training somehow, what are some good roles for people with SWE experience but don't want to actually be coding anymore? Maybe something more on the managerial or operational side.





Let me know what you think