What's a good career to choose to get OUT of CS?
I've had it, this market is too difficult for me 😭😭
I've worked as a SWE for about 3 years now, and I'm not really feeling up to the task anymore. I don't like having to keep up with such a fast-paced industry where I'm learning new frameworks and tools only for them to be made obsolete a year later.
Assuming I'll get the required education and training somehow, what are some good roles for people with SWE experience but don't want to actually be coding anymore? Maybe something more on the managerial or operational side.
Let me know what you think
678 participants
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Honestly, it might not be CS as a whole—it might just be your company or current team. There are slower-paced roles out there, like internal tools, government/edu tech, or stable legacy systems work that don’t change tech stacks every 6 months. You’ve already put in the work to get this far—maybe give it one more shot somewhere less chaotic before making a full switch.
mt16510Software Engineer
I agree with this comment. I am in tech and I don’t need to upgrade so often. Our team has started using newer technologies but we get enough time to learn them.
