Transition to Software Engineering
Anyone know of companies that strongly advocate and support continual learning, upskilling, and professional development? Im hoping to transition into Software Engineering over the next 2 years and beginning to plan a roadmap with objectives and milestones.
19g616l0sqm71qHardware Engineer
I made the move form hardware. Mind you I had 0 coding for 5 years as a hardware engineer. It took me exactly 2 years to make the move. I did 3 online certifications, an “internship” within my company for 3 months as work experience and then finally leetcode and got the job
