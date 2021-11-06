coffeepls in
Questions at the end of interviews
What do you guys usually ask? I'm kind of tired of asking the basic, "tell me about your culture", "what are some of the challenges that your team is facing" or "what's the onboarding experience been like since covid hit"
KingSoftware Engineer
I like to google recent news about the firm and ask them about that, so it really differs from company to company. It makes me look educated, informed, and interested.
19g6xkvt2v4ctSoftware Engineer
Same I do this too. Sometimes the interviewers would not even know what I am talking about. Makes you look well prepared and educated.
