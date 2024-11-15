Need help in choosing the next employer

Poll

Hello everyone!





I have recently started interviewing and I have been very fortunate to get 3 offers:

Deloitte (in-office or hybrid, depending on the project)

Cars24 (in-office or hybrid)

Tagalys (remote)

I need your help in choosing one. For me at this point, compensation is not the first priority. The work culture, the opportunity to learn and climb up the ladder, and the long-term association with the organisation is way more important.





I have found out some gaps in my technical skills and I want to work towards improving them. This, in my opinion, will be possible if I get into an organisation where there are technical challenges that I can work on. Another factor to consider here would be the organisation being relatively stable (i.e., the chances of getting fired even after performing well is low), so that I do not have to start preparing for the interview.





I would really appreciate your help with this.