Need help in choosing the next employer

Hello everyone!


I have recently started interviewing and I have been very fortunate to get 3 offers:

  • Deloitte (in-office or hybrid, depending on the project)
  • Cars24 (in-office or hybrid)
  • Tagalys (remote)

I need your help in choosing one. For me at this point, compensation is not the first priority. The work culture, the opportunity to learn and climb up the ladder, and the long-term association with the organisation is way more important.


I have found out some gaps in my technical skills and I want to work towards improving them. This, in my opinion, will be possible if I get into an organisation where there are technical challenges that I can work on. Another factor to consider here would be the organisation being relatively stable (i.e., the chances of getting fired even after performing well is low), so that I do not have to start preparing for the interview.


I would really appreciate your help with this.

ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer  
If compensation isn't your number one priority, I would personally recommend Deloitte. It seems like the poll agrees with me also, but my reasoning is that through being a consultant you'll likely get more varied experience as long as you're actually getting put onto projects. One issue though is that you'd definitely need to be a self-starter in this regard because unlike a dedicated full-time role elsewhere, you probably won't be able to have your hand held as much considering you're gonna be on different projects. Additionally, in terms of growth, Deloitte would look good on a resume and should have a more established promotion and development structure than the other two options provided. If growth is what you're looking for, personally I think Deloitte is the best pick.
sagark04Software Engineer  
Thanks for your suggestion on this. I have a follow-up question, though. Do you think your opinion and of others as well is coming from the fact that Deloitte is widely-known compared to other organisations that I have put in the list? What I am trying to understand is, are you in favour of Deloitte because it is pretty damn good, or are you in favour of Deloitte because you might not have as much idea about the other organisations, so Deloitte is naturally taking the first spot? If it is the former, it would be great for me. If it is the latter, choosing Deloitte might not turn out as good. I am not rejecting your opinion. I am just trying to understand it better.

