Boy, did I screw up that recruiter call with Google

I let my frustration show on a recruiter call. Asking for advice from this group oh how to move forward.

A TPM recruiter called from Google to gauge my interest. I told him fit was important to me. But we never discussed a specific position or department - we just discussed him getting me into the hiring funnel.

That's when I got that sinking feeling and recalled just how poorly I was treated the last time - for Partner Engineer. Over the course of seven months, I had six technical interviews and was asked how to build a URL shortener FIVE times. Ultimately, HC asked for another technical assessment and that came back "not in support."

I left some other opportunities on the table in order to stay in the running with Google. When I didn't get an offer, it hurt.

I mentioned that, asking how the process could be different this time. He did not have an answer for me.

I doubt we will move forward. Despite working for Google being a life changing possibility for me, I have such a bad taste in my mouth from the previous experience that I'm not sure I want to work at Google anymore if it means participating in that!

Here is my question to the group: am I being immature or am I being prudent? Should I get over it, or am I right to want to avoid that again?