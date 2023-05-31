superstratos in
Will levels.fyi ever add tech writer salary data?
Tech writers are present at every FAANG company, in Big Tech at large, and also throughout many other industries. It would be extremely helpful to know what TW salary bands are like across Big Tech but we don't have any such resource. Will Levels ever add tech writer salary info?
tkrtkr
Same for UX writer/Content Strategist. I'd say they are equally common at at couple big tech companies, yet only Copywriter data is available.
