Looking for a Tesla referral
Hi I am a student at the University of Oklahoma studying MIS and will be graduating in May of 2023. Im currently looking for opportunities in the product space and have been applying actively to positions.
I recently saw that Tesla opened up their Associate Product Manager position and was planning on applying to that. I am trying to find a referral, if possible, and was wondering if anyone here would be able to do so. Let me know, thank you!
009f3u3ub1
You have a link to the program? Curious about what it entails.
