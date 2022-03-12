19g616l0mflcto in
Amazon Loop
Hi i am going through the loop next week. Can anyone provide examples of what key words are triggering which leadership skill? I've been preparing for weeks to get into amazon and i wanna totally score points. Also does anyone know how they rate or score your answers?
Thanks!
11
2338
Sort by:
toasterSoftware Engineer
Check out this blog post, super useful: https://www.levels.fyi/blog/amazon-leadership-principles.html
4
19g616l0mflctoProduct Manager
Thank you!!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,346