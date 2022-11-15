Life at Quant Trading Companies?

Hi all,





I have a double bachelors in Accounting & MIS. Also attended a coding bootcamp to gain the technical skills that my MIS degree didnt give me. Well other than a year long internship in .Net/DevOps.





Ive always been good at quantitative tasks. I took a college level stat class in high school, tested out of college algebra after a few weeks of review and did very well in elective econmetrics and business forecasting courses in college.





I've been looking at applying for software engineer positions at Quant Trading Firms (like TwoSigma). Would anyone know what life as a SWE at these compankes are like in comparison to MAANG/FAANG, or other well known companies?