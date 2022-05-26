19g6vl2yzcah1 in
Staff Software Engineer Offer
$175,000 CAD Base Annually
$125,000 USD RSUs over 4 years
$50,000 CAD signing bonus
$50,000 CAD one year retention bonus
Intuit
Staff Software Engineer
Calgary, AB
Total per year
$246K
Level
Staff Software Engineer
Base
$137K
Total stock grant
$31.3K
Bonus
$78K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
15 Years
Software Engineering Manager
At the Staff level I think you should be able to get 200 base. I don't know anything about Intuit though, they might be on the lower end.
6
