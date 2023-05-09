ZTrope90 in
LinkedIn says market demand is shifting, will cut 700 jobs
Semi-related? But they're also shutting down their China-focused app. All seemingly due to slowing demand.
3
2753
Sort by:
konpekiTechnical Program Manager
Saw this quote on the techcrunch article: "As part of Microsoft’s latest quarterly earnings report, issued in April, LinkedIn reported a 8% increase in revenue year-over-year. In the report previous to that one, Microsoft warned it expected revenue growth to slow to the mid-single digits in the third quarter, due to a slowdown in hiring and advertising spending." Oh nooooo, growth is only in the single digits, better layoff hundreds of people.
16
randomguy123Software Engineer
Still better than the historical average us stock market return, too
Greedy mfs
Greedy mfs
6
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,465