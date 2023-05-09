ZTrope90 in  
LinkedIn says market demand is shifting, will cut 700 jobs

Semi-related? But they're also shutting down their China-focused app. All seemingly due to slowing demand.


Saw this quote on the techcrunch article: "As part of Microsoft’s latest quarterly earnings report, issued in April, LinkedIn reported a 8% increase in revenue year-over-year. In the report previous to that one, Microsoft warned it expected revenue growth to slow to the mid-single digits in the third quarter, due to a slowdown in hiring and advertising spending." Oh nooooo, growth is only in the single digits, better layoff hundreds of people.
Still better than the historical average us stock market return, too

Greedy mfs
