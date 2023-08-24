IAvicii in  
Software Engineer  

Artificial Intelligence

I have been a Mainframe Developer for 8 years. I wanted to foray into Artificial Intelligence. Please advise how to foray into artificial intelligence technology to get good jobs in it.
2
2043
Sort by:
19g615kzfdzplnSoftware Engineer  
deep learning.ai coursera edx so many places with courses.

The most important thing is to start. The second most important thing is to apply what you learn to a small project, perhaps guided.

There are some good courses on the foundations of the math behind ML and AI. I would suggest it worthwhile to have a solid grasp on linear algebra and calculus.

Best of luck friend.
3

About

Public

Software Engineering Manager

Members

10,527