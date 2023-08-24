IAvicii in
I have been a Mainframe Developer for 8 years. I wanted to foray into Artificial Intelligence. Please advise how to foray into artificial intelligence technology to get good jobs in it.
The most important thing is to start. The second most important thing is to apply what you learn to a small project, perhaps guided.
There are some good courses on the foundations of the math behind ML and AI. I would suggest it worthwhile to have a solid grasp on linear algebra and calculus.
Best of luck friend.