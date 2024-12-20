I just got my bachelors in I.s, a software engineering role in big tech…do I still need a masters? 22yo

I just graduated with a bachelors degree in Informatics and information systems at a top school in my country, a job at the biggest company in the country as software engineer and I'm not sure if I should still try break into the uk,us market by completing a masters overseas..





Although my position in my country is high and has a lot of potential but in terms of true compensation levels the uk and us market is much better and I have the opportunity and ability to do a masters in the uk or us in Computer Science and Artifial intelligence however I already have the position I could have at the moment.





I want to know if a masters is even necessary?