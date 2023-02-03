Uga in  
Frontend Software Engineer  

It's getting tough, I need your help

I seem to be in fix, the cost of leaving in my household has risen after welcoming our baby boy last year, money is not enough on one income

I have great expereince working as a Frontend software engineer, i have dont have a CS degree neither can i solve leetcode challenges

But I can solve any Frontend related questions.

Top Skills and Tech include
React
Redux
TypeScript 
GraphQL
Unit Testing Jest and RTL 
Cypress and Playwright Testing

Any help  / referral will be appreciated #God bless
1
1383
Sort by:
fakeradishBackend Software Engineer  
Have you tried CodeWars yet? It’s still data structures and algorithms but I find that it builds you up gradually. Neetcode is a good one too, it offers solutions with explanations. Additionally, the book A Common Sense Guide to Data Structures and Algorithms by Jay Wengrow is a great read (thought it is in Python, but it’s easy to follow along).

I do wish they didn’t stress solving Leetcode type questions in interviews, though - it mostly just proves that you can solve Leetcode questions. Best of luck to you!

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,440