Uga in
It's getting tough, I need your help
I seem to be in fix, the cost of leaving in my household has risen after welcoming our baby boy last year, money is not enough on one income
I have great expereince working as a Frontend software engineer, i have dont have a CS degree neither can i solve leetcode challenges
But I can solve any Frontend related questions.
Top Skills and Tech include
React
Redux
TypeScript
GraphQL
Unit Testing Jest and RTL
Cypress and Playwright Testing
Any help / referral will be appreciated #God bless
I do wish they didn’t stress solving Leetcode type questions in interviews, though - it mostly just proves that you can solve Leetcode questions. Best of luck to you!