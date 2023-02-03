It's getting tough, I need your help

I seem to be in fix, the cost of leaving in my household has risen after welcoming our baby boy last year, money is not enough on one income





I have great expereince working as a Frontend software engineer, i have dont have a CS degree neither can i solve leetcode challenges





But I can solve any Frontend related questions.





Top Skills and Tech include

React

Redux

TypeScript

GraphQL

Unit Testing Jest and RTL

Cypress and Playwright Testing



