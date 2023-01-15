dtra9000 in  
Why did you get started in the tech industry?

Just a fun question, would love to see other people's answers, but why did you get started in tech?


I'll be honest, for me, it was money lol. My original career path was starting to wear on me and I knew it wasn't going to pay much anyways, so when the pandemic started, I got started with learning coding and it took off from there.

Money for sure. I've got two kids with severe mental disabilities and live in the USA which basically means they are f'd if I die before I make them each a personal fortune.

Made my way from the Help Desk @ $11/hour to over $100K in 5 years with no degree. Now trying to break $200K.
That is a journey I would love to know more about. You are one very awesome dad.
