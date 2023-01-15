dtra9000 in
Why did you get started in the tech industry?
Just a fun question, would love to see other people's answers, but why did you get started in tech?
I'll be honest, for me, it was money lol. My original career path was starting to wear on me and I knew it wasn't going to pay much anyways, so when the pandemic started, I got started with learning coding and it took off from there.
whizzyDSoftware Engineer
That is a journey I would love to know more about. You are one very awesome dad.
Made my way from the Help Desk @ $11/hour to over $100K in 5 years with no degree. Now trying to break $200K.