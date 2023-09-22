curi0s in
Levels.fyi survey
Did anyone receive the amazon gift card or discount for services? I got selected a while back and haven't heard anything since.
BrianBusiness Development at Levels.fyi
Hey there, thanks for participating in the survey! The gift card is sent out based on an eligibility criteria, so if you are eligible, you should be sent a follow up survey about a month after completing the first one and then should receive a couple of offers, including the gift card, from that point.
