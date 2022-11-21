dsohjh in  
Electrical Engineering  

Return offers from internships

Hi I am a penultimate student, I want to ask if a delay in graduation will affect return offers from big tech companies.


I am scheduled to graduate in may 2024 but intend to take Semester Leave of Absence to intern, delaying grad to Dec 2024 and was wondering the above.

avbuSoftware Engineer  
never heard anyone refer to themselves as a "penultimate student".
5
afk2day46Software Engineer  
Might be aussie mate!

