Are talent pool applications worth it?
Have y'all ever "applied" to a company's talent pool job listing? The kind that aren't for a current job opening but for "future openings". Has anybody ever heard back from any of those? What's your experience?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
I haven't, but I'm not sure I'd see much value in that unless it was a company/mission that I'd literally drop everything to go join. The big problem I see is if they ever contact you, it'll be at a time that's convenient for them and not necessarily convenient for you.
