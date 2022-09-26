Starlyn Urena Ventura in
Cyber Security WAF
Cyber Security is becoming a more huge topic as we are constanly seeing an increase on this topic and what people are talking about in this area. Web Application Security is a big topic when it comes to talk about how we protect them in the Cloud with the first line of defense, a Web Application Firewall
4
2738
Sort by:
Dr3012nu9ujfwFull-Stack Software Engineer
So what about firewalls are you interested in? Or I guess cybersec in general. Whats the takeaway? We all know its a big deal since there's massive scamming being done and attacks every second.
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482