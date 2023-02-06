LolaTulu in
Interview questions for a Business Analytics Manager role
Hi all,
I've got a technical interview coming up with a technical hiring manager for a Business Analytics Manager role.
He'll likely ask me questions on my Tableau, Alteryx and SQL skills.
I wanted to ask people the type of tech questions people have been asked for the skillets mentioned above?
Thanks in advance!
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Know joins subqueries aggregations, windows functions for sql. Tableau know LOD calculations and windows calculations and how to publish to Tableau server.
