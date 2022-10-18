cn04yGt7d23 in
meta was ordered to sell Giphy
meta bought it for $315 million back in 2020. ppl don't even use gifs like that anymore. meta is taking L's left and right.
Embedded Systems Software Developer
Meta is always looking to bend the rules in its favor. This one sent me. Tech giants abusing their power and really trying to monopolize innovation. "Some creative accounting by Meta allowed the Giphy deal to fly under the US Federal Trade Commission’s threshold for reviewing mergers, but the British authorities flexed their muscles and took up the case."
