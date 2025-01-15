Apply to role specific or more generalist SWE positions?

Poll

Hey all, I'm a recent-ish college grad (graduated 2022) and worked at a FAANG subsidiary company as a SWE for a little under 2 yrs before working on my own startup idea for the last ~9months. That kind of fell apart and it's been a few months without a job. I'm a bit nervous to get back into the job hunting process and am asking for any feedback you all can give. A big question I have is a lot of companies have role specific (web, iOS, android, etc) positions as well as more generalized roles. I have 2 yrs experience working on a particular tech stack and so am wondering what I should do to prepare for interviews: should I go more role specific or more generalized leetcode style, especially since I don't have much overall experience. Thanks for any and all input!