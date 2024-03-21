mm09 in  
Program Manager  

evaluate TikTok offer

received an offer 2-2 at TikTok as a PM. I have total 5 YOE. 2 as a PM and 3 in a non tech capacity. My initial expectations were set too low and I feel like I got a low ball offer at $245K. I tried negotiating but they didn't move. Is this fair pay. Should I accept? if not what else can I do?

ps.  cannot stay in the current company I have to work for any longer

bcnecoProgram Manager  
Seems like a fair offer. Based on Levels data, it looks like you have an above average offer for Program Mgrs: https://www.levels.fyi/companies/bytedance/salaries/program-manager?country=254
