evaluate TikTok offer

Poll

received an offer 2-2 at TikTok as a PM. I have total 5 YOE. 2 as a PM and 3 in a non tech capacity. My initial expectations were set too low and I feel like I got a low ball offer at $245K. I tried negotiating but they didn't move. Is this fair pay. Should I accept? if not what else can I do?





ps. cannot stay in the current company I have to work for any longer



