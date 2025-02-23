zuhayeer in
Salary Bubble Plot Map for Europe
We recently released a bubble plot of Europe to see the city and region level granularity of pay.
We created this after feedback we got on our heatmap page which was at the country level but didn't go down to cities.
There's a lot of interesting insights at a glance, for example how the low pay in the south and higher pay in the north split right around Switzerland. Would be curious what else the community notices.
Check out the bubble plot here: https://levels.fyi/bubble-plot/europe/
turmericalaSoftware Engineer
What’s that random dot in the middle of Paris?
zsquaredProduct Manager 2 days ago
That’s where Microsoft, Coca Cola and a few other multinationals are located. It’s technically not "Paris" proper, since it’s a neighborhood next to Paris. But in reality it should be included in the Paris stats.
1
