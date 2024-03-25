Tech is not going anywhere

Poll

Back in the days when languages like python came, it made the work easier and people predicted that a lot of jobs will vanish. But rather what happened was a lot of jobs were created and demand grew bigger. And there is no looking back from there. Then came no-code tools like wordpress, wix, flutter-flow and etc. But these didn't displace any human engineer. Chat GPT created a lot of hype when it was release a year and half ago. But there hasn't been any layoff due to AI. The normal layoffs were due to economic downturn.

So I am expecting the same thing to happen now as well. Just Imagine doing present day tasks with machine code or FORTRAN, that would be hectic. Present day frameworks and libraries have only made life easier and there has been a lot of room for innovation now. I think AI will also do the same. Companies will only look to scale their business and never look over cost cutting which might affect their growth, atleast to compete with their competitors and retain their market share. Also these LLMs might give rise to many companies which will eventually lead to the spurring job growth and cater the demands of clients.





I am just 15 years old and relatively an outsider to the tech market. So I might eventually be wrong with my predictions, so pls comment on your thoughts over this AI Revolution below.