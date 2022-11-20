RichNinja in
Immigration Help: Layoff
Hi everyone,
I was affected by layoffs in October and urgently looking for a good immigration lawyer. The lawyer should be experienced in handling this 60 day grace period situation and developing alternate strategies - such as change of status to B1/B2 or applying to jobs from India. There is a lot of noise and wrong information going in the market so looking for good recommendations.
I have very little time left for my grace period to end and need a consultation soon.
Thanks.
Mpadre
I don't have an answer, but I would strongly urge you to consider PR in either Canada or Australia. Whilst the pay isn't as high as Bay area, you will definitely have mental peace. Especially if you have family.
RichNinja
Don't have time to evaluate that right now. Its a big change.
