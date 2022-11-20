Immigration Help: Layoff

Hi everyone,





I was affected by layoffs in October and urgently looking for a good immigration lawyer. The lawyer should be experienced in handling this 60 day grace period situation and developing alternate strategies - such as change of status to B1/B2 or applying to jobs from India. There is a lot of noise and wrong information going in the market so looking for good recommendations.





I have very little time left for my grace period to end and need a consultation soon.

Thanks.