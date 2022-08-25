Remote work on the decline or what?

Layoffs. Pay cuts. Canceled bonuses. Recessions always provide us with plenty to worry about. But this time around, as a new downturn approaches, millions of Americans fear losing their freedom to work from home. On the face of it, that idea makes sense. People can be indoors and gather, management is tired of anxiously thinking about how productive their workforce is, and you can easily build the culture of the company with people face2face.





If times get tougher though, I think employers should look to remote work as another way to cut costs. While I'm not saying offshore whole teams, if the price to figure out taxes in another country means you'll have new talent and ideas that can grow the business, why wouldn't you make that investment? There's a ton of talent in countries all over the world and you don't have to pay them ridiculous salaries to account for the col like you do here. 2 for the price of 1.