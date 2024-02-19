Help with rating my offer

Please help me with these two offers. Both remote at lcol area. My location is considered Tier 4 apparently. I have almost 15 years of experience as a sdet CompanyA Base: 125k Bonus:12.5k Stock:27k/year. Vesting every 3 years Signing: 20k Company B: Base: 150k Bonus:15k Stock:5k/year. Signing:15k Both have similar wlb.