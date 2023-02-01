Hey Everyone,





I am an experienced and passionate software engineer with a proven track record of success in developing complex software solutions. I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the Colorado School of Mines and am an Oracle Certified Associate and Java SE 8 Programmer.









I specialize in backend and persistence technologies, such as MongoDB and SQL, as well as programming languages and frameworks such as Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, React.js, Node.js, Spring Boot, HTML, and CSS. I am also highly experienced in integration and tracking tools such as Jira, Figma, and GitHub, and has worked in Agile, Scrum, and Kanban software development methodologies.









Most recently, I worked as a Software Engineer at Bowery Valuation, where I contributed to the full-stack development of an internal appraisal software that integrates directly with available public data sources. I was also responsible for debugging, fixing issues, and migrating the JavaScript codebase to TypeScript. Prior to this, I worked as a Software Engineer Intern at IntelePeer Cloud Communications, developing components for the CPaaS platform in the Linux environment and participating in a scrum-based software development life cycle.









I am an excellent communicator, am extremely organized, and have the ability to work well with a team or independently. I am an excellent problem solver and am committed to delivering quality results on time.





!! Open to any referral !!





My email address is murattuter.usa@gmail.com.

Thanks in advance!











