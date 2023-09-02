Elon Musk's X to leverage public data for AI model training

Elon Musk's X revealed its plans to utilize user data and publicly available information in training AI models. Despite Musk's assurance that only public data will be used, concerns around privacy linger.





X's approach to AI training

Under the most recent privacy policy, X will harness the personal data it collects and publicly accessible information for its machine learning algorithms.

Musk assures only publicly accessible data will be used, safeguarding private user information like DMs.

However, with X having disbanded its press operation, more specific details about the data collected and its intended use still need to be provided.





Unfolding plans of Musk

Despite X's quiet stance on AI, Musk recently launched xAI, aspiring "to understand the true nature of the universe."

xAI's homepage discloses plans to sync with X closely, possibly using collected user data to progress the mission.

A competitive stance against LinkedIn suggests a possible additional motive for data collection, speculating an enhanced job and education section on X.

Despite concerns about selling user data for revenue, concrete evidence is needed to support this argument, reflecting Twitter's previous strategy.

