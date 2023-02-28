Big name company vs more applicable experience

I'm looking at 2 internship offers:

1. Silicon systems at a big name company, which would be more validation focused





1. For embedded software at a medical devices company, which I would find really interesting, and I could work on production software





I would love to work at the first company, but not the role's not really what I want to do full time (embedded software development). It does add a bit of breadth to my resume, gaining some experience in custom silicon development, which would be cool to learn about.





The second company I wouldn't want to work full time at most likely, bit i think shorg term it would be really interesting, and would give me good product experience.





I'm trying to figure if I should bet on the company name, or getting the best experience I can, and which would put me on the best trajectory to get an embedded systems/system software job when I graduate. I also have 2 more internship terms which I can take advantage of before I graduate.







