Preping for FAANG

I have been in Industry for almost 7-8 years mostly working on front end tech stack. I have worked for couple of mid level companies and currently works for wells fargo. Working for these companies kindof made my skills stale. Have not code for a year and half. Just doing devops things and mainting legacy apps.





I got too comfortable and this current job mine is pretty secure. I make 130k base plus 5-10% bonus. But given my experience I believe I'm short selling myself.





Question - Does anyone has a interview prep plan for this companies for someone who is applying for senior software engineer?