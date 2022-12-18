bikram9657 in
Preping for FAANG
I have been in Industry for almost 7-8 years mostly working on front end tech stack. I have worked for couple of mid level companies and currently works for wells fargo. Working for these companies kindof made my skills stale. Have not code for a year and half. Just doing devops things and mainting legacy apps.
I got too comfortable and this current job mine is pretty secure. I make 130k base plus 5-10% bonus. But given my experience I believe I'm short selling myself.
Question - Does anyone has a interview prep plan for this companies for someone who is applying for senior software engineer?
ThumosSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Also yes I would agree you’re shortchanging yourself. Amazon isn’t particularly top tier pay among big tech and as an SDE 1 with 2yoe my salary is the same plus equity awards beyond that. My peers with 8yoe are making 250+ in most cases with many being senior engineers and making 350+.
