Jonathan Scott
Insight/advice needed
Right, so for math and science I was always given a memory aid, but personally I feel like it's cheating. Is it bad if I still have to use a memory aid in math? (Trigonometry, matrices, statistics). I'm 20.
Xrosaleyy
No way you can remember all the things in the whle world over the course of your entire life without a memory aid of some kind. Hell, we get notifications on our phones DAILY for this reason. You're fineeeee
Software Engineer
