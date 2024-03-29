KartikJ0000 in
No cash raises for L6+ at Amazon
Saw this Fortune article (non-paywalled version) that says L6+ folks at Amazon are not likely to get any cash raises this year due to stock appreciation doing so well and Amazon wanting to focus on people whose compensation is mainly cash.
Essentially saying that the stock appreciation is the raise in and of itself.
Figured I'd post this in case anyone else found it interesting, but I just got word from my manager that I won't be getting anything this year either.
FastMotionSales at Google
I think we'll be seeing a lot of companies doing something similar to follow suit. I'm in Cloud Sales at Google and they just announced that my org is not doing promotions this year and I have colleague who is the top performer on his team and he got a 1% raise...
