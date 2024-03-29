No cash raises for L6+ at Amazon

Saw this Fortune article (non-paywalled version) that says L6+ folks at Amazon are not likely to get any cash raises this year due to stock appreciation doing so well and Amazon wanting to focus on people whose compensation is mainly cash.





Essentially saying that the stock appreciation is the raise in and of itself.





Figured I'd post this in case anyone else found it interesting, but I just got word from my manager that I won't be getting anything this year either.