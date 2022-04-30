Stay or leave Meta?

Been at Meta for two years as an IC5 Product Designer. Overall, I'm enjoying my role but feel that performance reviews and promotions are out of reach due to my team. (I'm sure I could also push harder, but most likely won't see a ton of "impact" without switching teams.)





I have a couple of options on the table where I could make more by leaving the company. Anyone else been in this situation? What would make you decide to leave vs. stay at Meta?





(TC $300k)