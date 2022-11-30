jshbmllr in
Interview for SWE @ State Farm
Hey everyone,
I passed the technical round and have an upcoming "Management Interview" for a Jr. SWE (AWS) positon at State Farm. I know SF has a ton of teams and each interview will vary, but anyone here have any insight into the tone/content of a management interview? Based on thr invite it might be with the whole team.
Thanks in advance!
fgcogf13Computer Science
Congrats on the interview so far! just cfbr
1
twinsurfElectrical Engineering
yeah, curious to hear how the rest of the interview goes. Just dont panic and I'm sure you'll be fine. You got this
1
