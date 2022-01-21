Toxic team members?

Any senior devs remember what it was like being the newbie in the tech industry?

It definitely isn't easy being new and the senior devs aren't exactly supportive. I don't want to feel like a snowflake and think they're being overly mean. But whenever I ask for help, it's like "if you just Google it..." or "you don't need to know this."

It really makes me want to stop asking questions or speaking up. I just feel dumb and begin to doubt whether or not this career is right for me.

Has anyone gone through this kind of situation?