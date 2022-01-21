icy in
Toxic team members?
Any senior devs remember what it was like being the newbie in the tech industry?
It definitely isn't easy being new and the senior devs aren't exactly supportive. I don't want to feel like a snowflake and think they're being overly mean. But whenever I ask for help, it's like "if you just Google it..." or "you don't need to know this."
It really makes me want to stop asking questions or speaking up. I just feel dumb and begin to doubt whether or not this career is right for me.
Has anyone gone through this kind of situation?
TaylorSoftware Engineer
I've worked with engineers who are really great at dealing with questions and some who are terrible. The biggest difference is often the tone. The terrible experiences have been with senior engineers who only mention negative things. It sounds silly, but having a code review where a senior engineer at least says something like, "It looks like you've put a lot of work into this. I like this piece because of X." Then moved on to shitting on the rest of my code feels a lot different from someone who just says negative stuff in short sentences. The tone helps a lot.
