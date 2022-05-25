9catlady in  
Recruiter  

Job description 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

Anytime I see companies looking for "a rockstar" or a "guru", I immediately close the window. It tells me they probably don't have clear expectations and want someone who is going do any and everything. Probably a very "work hard, play hard" culture that will overwork you and leave you stressed out.


Anyone have experience with these kinds of jobs/companies?

hackashaq34Computer Science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 
another one you see is "we're a family". um, no we're not. You're my coworker. Stop being nosy and respect my privacy, weirdo lol. Some people just want to go to work, be cordial and friendly, and leave it at that.
