Job description 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
Anytime I see companies looking for "a rockstar" or a "guru", I immediately close the window. It tells me they probably don't have clear expectations and want someone who is going do any and everything. Probably a very "work hard, play hard" culture that will overwork you and leave you stressed out.
Anyone have experience with these kinds of jobs/companies?
another one you see is "we're a family". um, no we're not. You're my coworker. Stop being nosy and respect my privacy, weirdo lol. Some people just want to go to work, be cordial and friendly, and leave it at that.
