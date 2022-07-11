zkao91heu72 in
Meta RPM Prgrm open soon!
The best respurce out there for Facebook's Rotational Product Management (RPM) program which is an 18-month program for people with less than one year of product management experience.
The thread plus she has other info on her page: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/zorinnegreen_facebook-meta-metarpm-activity-6952254191033602048-FDW6?utm_source=linkedin_share&;utm_medium=ios_app
Software Engineer
There likely won’t be any NA positions, only London and EMEA: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/chase-brown-997391114_meta-careers-do-the-most-meaningful-work-activity-6952247708057305090-p3b_?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=ios_app
