Meta RPM Prgrm open soon!

The best respurce out there for Facebook's Rotational Product Management (RPM) program which is an 18-month program for people with less than one year of product management experience.



Application Timelines for Meta RPM Prgrm I’ve received many questions in regards to the applications for Meta (Facebook). I’m confused as most of you....

Ai8iwnJieSoftware Engineer  
There likely won’t be any NA positions, only London and EMEA: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/chase-brown-997391114_meta-careers-do-the-most-meaningful-work-activity-6952247708057305090-p3b_?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=ios_app
