Recruiting suggestions?
Some of my friends at an LA-based startup have asked me for referrals for software engineer hires. It’s a mid sized startup, but not a well known name. I’ve reached out to a few of my friends but have gotten limited interest; they all say they are very happy at there current jobs. How do you get good software engineers to consider another company? Does the offer have to be extremely high? Do you need to see compensation bands within the first message?
Probably some combination of growth, opportunity, people they respect, culture, and compensation. Personally, I feel like the best way to convince engineers to join a company is hyper-growth. You don't ask them to join, rather your company just has to have that magnetic pull. People should come ask you for a referral. A lot of people are passively looking, but they aren't very interested in being pitched – most great senior level engineers are eyeing the spots they want to be at, and are trying to craft their route there.
