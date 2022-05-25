SystemX in
On-Site vs Virtual, Amazon AWS Hiring event?
My question is:
Is it better to go on-site shake hands and make connections, and present myself?
Or it's literally the same if I do it virtually, still the same benefit
Cost:
from Florida to Atlanta
$90 Round-Trip Same day + Launch
So it was cheap for me
I'm just wondering if it worth it the trip of the airplane back and forth and waiting.
Should I just go meet them and increase my chances and have a little trip in Atlanta City,
or just virtual is still fine
5
1699
Sort by:
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Would suggest evaluating it based on your personal strengths / weaknesses. Some people are nervous wrecks in person and much more comfortable behind a camera. If you're confident in person, I'd highly suggest going in person as it can often be easier to pick up on small cues of the interviewer (and vice versa). Overall I think it's easier to make a positive impression in person if you're comfortable in that setting.
4
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482