6ym891ukphg5xkq in
Token grants at crypto startups
Crypto startups have a split in compensation between: base salary, equity, and a token grant. Anyone know what this split typically looks like and how to evaluate these offers?
1
1523
Sort by:
AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer
I have a pretty small sample size (probably 15 or so crypto offers over the last year) but normally if they offer tokens its something like 20%-30% of comp. Base tends to be high. Equity on par with most companies of similar stages unless you are a very early hire. A lot of crypto companies seem to be cash-rich so they have decent base salaries and offer a lot of tokens because they could have a ton of upside.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,346