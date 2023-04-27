PaperPlanes in  
Business Development  

Dropbox laying off 16%, ~500 people

More layoff news today


https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/27/dropbox-layoffs-company-to-cut-500-employees.html

Dropbox to lay off 500 employees, or about 16% of its workforce

Dropbox to lay off 500 employees, or about 16% of its workforce

Dropbox is laying off 500 employees, or about 16% of its workforce, the company said.

cnbc.com
13
7454
Sort by:
PM412Product Manager  
Been laid off since December. Thought I was gonna be fine. PO/PM market has been rough. Lots of low salaries. Lower than what I was making. Had an offer pulled when I asked for 5% more in negotiating salary. Hopefully the job market is back to normal when I finish my masters.
8

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,465