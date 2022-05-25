DiceyTomato in
PM career ladders (seen on Twitter)
Lenny Rachitsky on twitter shared this PM career ladders doc yesterday in his newsletter. Thiught it wouod be helpful for ppl curious about how levels work for our roles https://t.co/BWZu0tobiy
myspacetomProduct Manager
Wow, wish I had this way back when! Sheesh. For all the up and coming PM's and those looking to transition into the field, this is a gold mine. I might take some of these descriptions and just refine my resume a bit (lvl3->4) https://engineering.gusto.com/a-framework-to-help-product-managers-achieve-their-potential-2/
easrtps81n1Project Manager
