DiceyTomato in  
Product Manager  

PM career ladders (seen on Twitter)

Lenny Rachitsky on twitter shared this PM career ladders doc yesterday in his newsletter. Thiught it wouod be helpful for ppl curious about how levels work for our roles https://t.co/BWZu0tobiy
Product management career ladders

Product management career ladders

Examples, templates, titles, and attributes from 20+ companies, including Facebook, Google, DoorDash, Airbnb, Instacart, Lyft, Uber, and many more

lennysnewsletter.com
6
1954
Sort by:
myspacetomProduct Manager  
Wow, wish I had this way back when! Sheesh. For all the up and coming PM's and those looking to transition into the field, this is a gold mine. I might take some of these descriptions and just refine my resume a bit (lvl3->4) https://engineering.gusto.com/a-framework-to-help-product-managers-achieve-their-potential-2/
4
easrtps81n1Project Manager  
lol. nice name.
1

About

Public

Product Manager

Members

11,217