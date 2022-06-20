[Feedback] Auto select our identity based on the context

Another feedback post.. It would be better to allow us to have a way to submit feedback other than email for obvious reasons.





So, based on the context of the post, and replies in a conversation, auto select our identity.





I keep selecting my identity when replying to comments. Maybe check if I already replied in that thread/post and pick my identity?





Or have a default identity for comments/reply that remembers the last chosen identity.





Also, when I'm typing right now, the screen doesn't move down along the text box. Like how it is shown in the picture attached. That's obviously besides the already-mentioned feedback about autocorrect not working.