Has anyone worked at iRhythm?
I have an offer from iRhythm for a senior software engineer and their offer is surprisingly better than other big companies I've interviewed with.
What's the culture like there? I got a sense that they're not a tech first company but are enabling the medical device they sell. That isn't necessarily bad, but I'm concerned about my overall growth in the company.
Never heard of them tbh but if the offer is good, why not take it?
