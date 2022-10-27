RichNinja in
How to evaluate a company from finances and stability view point as a prospective employer
Hi,
In this ongoing economic turmoil, how should one evaluate a company in terms of how good their finances are, how stable it looks for atleast the next 2 years of time horizon. I also look at work-life balance but that can be obtained from contacts/glassdoor etc. Experts, please share your wisdom!
Management Consultant
Crunchbase has some solid data on companies fundraising activity. That’s generally a good sign when companies raised capital within the last 12-24 months. Just make sure you have confidence in the funds giving them the money. All money is not smart money.
